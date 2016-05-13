FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MIRAE announces rights issue worth 29.4 bln won
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
May 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MIRAE announces rights issue worth 29.4 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - MIRAE CORPORATION :

* Says rights issue of 98 million common shares of par value 100 won each

* Says issue price of 300 won per share, for proceeds of 29.4 billion won for operations

* Employee stock ownership association’s preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on June 3

* Shareholders of record on March 18 will have rights to purchase 0.15248382 rights share for each share held during July 7 to July 8

* Listing date of July 29 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yKLA6g

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

