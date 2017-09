May 11 (Reuters) - Mirae ING.Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it acquires a 14.9 pct stake (5.9 million shares) in Pobis TNC Co., Ltd, which is engaged in the development and provision of software, for business diversification

* Says transaction amount of 23.9 billion won

* Transaction settlement date of May 11

