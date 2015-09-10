FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Mirae Asset Global Investments hires four analysts to boost U.S. team
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mirae Asset Global Investments hires four analysts to boost U.S. team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC hired four investment analysts as it looked to expand its equity research team in the United States.

Tatiana Feldman joins from INCA Investments as a senior analyst to cover global emerging markets, excluding Asia.

Malcolm Dorson was hired from Ashmore Group to also cover global emerging markets, excluding Asia.

SungWon Song and Michael Dolacky joined as analysts focusing on the global healthcare sector.

Song previously worked at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Dolacky was hired from Senzar Asset Management.

The four analysts are based in New York and report to Mirae’s chief investment officer, Jose Morales. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.