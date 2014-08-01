FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Miranda Mineral Holdings says terminates Specific Issue of shares
August 1, 2014 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Miranda Mineral Holdings says terminates Specific Issue of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Miranda Mineral Holdings Ltd

* Shareholders are hereby advised that due to certain of conditions precedent having not been fulfilled, Specific Issue will not be implemented

* As a consequence, intended participation by company in Kutlwano in manner envisaged, will not be implemented

* Directors are presently engaged in discussions regarding alternatives with view to facilitating cos potential participation in Kutlwano and other alternatives for ongoing funding needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
