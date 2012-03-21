FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Miranda Tech to continue talks with strategic partners
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Miranda Tech to continue talks with strategic partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Miranda Technologies Inc said it will continue to talk to potential strategic partners, after several expressions of interests failed to lead to a transaction in the last 12 months.

Miranda, which provides the broadcast industry with playout and monitoring systems, is banking on the U.S. presidential elections and the London Olympics to boost its revenue and profit growth in 2012.

The company has been posting profits for the last seven quarters and its shares have more than doubled in value in the last two years.

“Expressions of interest have not resulted in an agreement to proceed with a transaction,” the company said.

The company now intends to have a better structure in the committee to review and discuss with interested parties.

The company also said Thomas Cantwell will retire from its board at next month’s annual general meeting and it will nominate Tim Thorsteinson as his replacement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.