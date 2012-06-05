FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Belden to buy Canada's Miranda Tech for C$377 mln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Belden to buy Canada's Miranda Tech for C$377 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Cable and networking product manufacturer Belden Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire Canadian rival Miranda Technologies Inc for C$377 million ($362.1 million) to increase its presence in niche markets.

The C$17-a-share offer is a 64 percent premium to Miranda’s Monday closing price of C$10.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The offer, which is not subject to any financing conditions, has the backing of Miranda’s board, Belden said.

St. Louis-based Belden said on Tuesday that the deal would help it to cater to the needs of the television broadcast industry. Montreal-based Miranda provides technology for TV broadcasters to create and distribute high-definition video.

“The combined company would be a leader in one of Belden`s target market segments and would deliver considerable value for Belden customers and shareholders,” Belden Chief Executive Officer John Stroup said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.