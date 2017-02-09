BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
WASHINGTON Feb 9 A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp , Science Applications International Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share in a $3.04 billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The order-dependent contract is for a "research and development effort for the design, development, demonstration, and integration, domain-one of space/high altitude and missile defense hardware and software solutions," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Other participants include privately held Dynetics Inc, and QWK Integrated Solutions LLC, which is a joint venture owned by a KBR subsidiary, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc and privately owned Vencore Inc. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
* Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC reports 5.47 percent passive stake in LSI Industries Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lt1Axr] Further company coverage: