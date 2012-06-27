FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

US downs target missile in high-stakes test-Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The Pentagon using a new Raytheon Co -built interceptor missile downed a target missile in a high-stakes test of systems designed to thwart what experts say are advancing capabilities of countries like North Korea and Iran.

The mission off Hawaii late Tuesday was against a medium-range, separating ballistic missile, the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency said. The mock warhead separated from the target’s booster section, presenting what is supposed to be a more “threat-representative” and challenging attack scenario.

