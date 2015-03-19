Mississippi gaming regulator clause added to Okada license tied to U.S. probe

BILOXI, Miss., March 19 (Reuters) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission has added a new clause to the gaming license of Kazuo Okada that would trigger a review for possible revocation in case a bribery investigation by the FBI and other probes are not resolved satisfactorily, the commission’s executive director told Reuters on Thursday.

“We added an additional condition based on the investigation that is going on,” Allen Godfrey said after a hearing in which Okada’s “suitability” to operate in Mississippi was renewed for nine years. “The allegation is very concerning to me, but until there is something I can hang my hat on, I can’t act.”

Okada is the chairman of the Tokyo-listed Universal Entertainment Corp, a leading maker of pachinko and pachi-slot machines for the Japanese gaming market. The commission also approved the license of Aruze Gaming America, Okada’s slot machine subsidiary to operate in the state. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi)