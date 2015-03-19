Mississippi gaming regulator renews Okada's license amid FBI probe

BILOXI, Miss., March 19 (Reuters) - Mississippi’s gaming regulator on Thursday renewed the license of gaming magnate Kazuo Okada to operate in the state, saying it based the decision on its own investigation and not on press reports about allegations of bribery in the Philippines.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission voted to approve the “suitability” status of Okada, which had come up for a nine-year review. The commission also approved the license of Aruze Gaming America, Okada’s slot machine subsidiary.

The Japanese billionaire is the chairman of the Tokyo-listed Universal Entertainment Corp, a leading maker of pachinko and pachi-slot machines for the Japanese gaming market.

The hearing was the first public appearance in the U.S. by Okada since the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation in 2012 into $40 million in payments made to an associate of the Philippines’ gaming regulator as Okada’s company was seeking tax and ownership concessions for a $2 billion casino he is building on Manila Bay.

Reuters and Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper are among the media outlets that have reported on the FBI investigation.

Okada and the company have denied the payments were used for bribery.

“You may have some doubts as to what I’ve been doing because of the reports in the press, including Reuters and Asahi Shimbun,” Okada said through an interpreter before the commission made its ruling. “These are all misunderstandings. They portray me as if I‘m a bad person, but that’s not the case.”

In making its ruling, one of the commissioners assured Okada that its decision was based on its own investigation into the matter and not the press reports. The commission sent agents to Tokyo last year as part of its review of Okada’s suitability to operate in the U.S. sixth-largest gambling state.

Okada has sued Reuters for defamation based on that reporting. A Reuters spokeswoman said the company stands behind its reporting.