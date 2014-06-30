FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flood waters to close parts of Mississippi River -Army Corps
June 30, 2014 / 6:37 PM / 3 years ago

Flood waters to close parts of Mississippi River -Army Corps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Rising flood waters were expected to make 11 locks and dams impassable on the upper Mississippi River, forcing the closure of the river later on Monday from Bellevue, Iowa, to Saverton, Missouri, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

The closure was expected to be the most extensive since 2008 on that stretch of the country’s busiest waterway while at least 80 tows were unable to pass, said Ron Fournier, public affairs officer for the Army Corps’ Rock Island district.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese

