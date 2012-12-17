U.S. Sen. Durbin: Army Corps sees Mississippi River staying open

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects no “significant interruption in navigation” on the Mississippi River due to low water levels, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said on Monday.

The Army Corps briefed Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, other elected officials and members of the agricultural industry on Monday on its efforts to keep the river open for navigation.

Some shippers and traders have been concerned the river would be effectively closed to navigation between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, due to low water. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)