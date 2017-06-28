A U.S. federal judge has ordered four central
Mississippi counties to appoint public defenders for arrestees
when they are detained instead of jailing them for months
without providing legal counsel, civil rights groups said on
Wednesday.
The order accompanies the settlement of a federal class
action lawsuit challenging one county's practice of detaining
people who cannot afford a lawyer for as long as a year without
formal charges and appointment of counsel, the American Civil
Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Roderick and Solange MacArthur
Justice Center said in a statement.
The settlement and court order require Scott, Neshoba,
Newton and Leake counties to hire a chief public defender, a
rarity in rural Mississippi, to ensure that defense lawyers no
longer serve at judges' whims, the statement said. The chief
public defender, not judges, would supervise all public
defenders, the statement said.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jim Hood, whose office
handled the case, did not respond to a request for comment.
The ACLU and MacArthur Center sued Scott County in 2014 on
behalf of Josh Bassett and Octavious Burks, who were detained
there for eight and 10 months, respectively, without being
indicted or being appointed a lawyer.
Unlike in federal courts and most other states, Mississippi
places no limit on how long a person can be held in jail before
prosecutors get an indictment. Obtaining an indictment in the
four counties often takes up to a year, the statement said.
The order, issued this week by U.S. District Judge Henry
Wingate, mandates that the four counties, which make up
Mississippi's Eighth Circuit Court district, appoint public
defenders at the time people are arrested.
Mark Duncan, who was sued while district attorney for the
four counties and is now a circuit judge, said by telephone that
he was unaware of the settlement.