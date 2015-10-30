Man arrested in St. Louis area church fires

ST. LOUIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of arsons at St. Louis area churches, police said on Friday.

Federal and local authorities are investigating seven fires set at doors of churches with primarily black congregations in the St. Louis area since Oct. 8.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said the man they had taken into custody on Thursday was black, but they did not identify him.

No one has been injured in the small fires that have damaged two Catholic and five Protestant churches. Most have primarily black congregations, although local media reported that the Shrine of St. Joseph church has a mostly white congregation. (Reporting by Sue Britt, writing and editing by Suzannah Gonzales and Grant McCool)