Man named Bud Weisser accused of trespassing at Budweiser plant
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 7, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Man named Bud Weisser accused of trespassing at Budweiser plant

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Missouri man named Bud Weisser was taken into custody for trespassing into - of all places - a Budweiser brewery in St. Louis, police said on Monday.

Police apprehended the 19-year-old St. Louis man on Thursday when he entered a secure area at the brewery and refused to leave, the St. Louis Police Department said in a statement.

Weisser was issued summonses for trespassing and resisting arrest and authorities continue to investigate the incident, police said.

Weisser pleaded guilty to burglary in July and his sentence was suspended, online court records showed.

There was no public listing of a lawyer representing Weisser and it was not immediately possible to contact him. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Andrew Hay)

