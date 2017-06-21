The parents of black teenager Michael Brown have
settled a lawsuit with Ferguson, Missouri, over his fatal
shooting by a white city police officer in 2014, according to a
federal court document filed on Monday.
Terms of the wrongful death settlement between Ferguson and
Brown's parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, were
not disclosed. The judgment was approved by U.S. District Judge
E. Richard Webber.
Ferguson, a blue-collar, largely black suburb of St. Louis,
gained international notoriety after police officer Darren
Wilson gunned down Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old shoplifting
suspect.
Brown and McSpadden, his ex-wife, sued the city, former
Police Chief Tom Jackson, and Wilson in 2015.
Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests
in Ferguson and around the United States, fueled by subsequent
police killings of unarmed black men in other cities. It also
spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a
spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority
residents in many cities.
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles declined to comment. The lead
attorney for Brown's parents, Anthony Gray, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.