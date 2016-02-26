Moody's puts Ferguson's ratings under review for possible downgrade

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service placed Ferguson, Missouri’s general obligation Ba2 rating on certain bonds under review for a possible downgrade.

The ratings agency put the general obligation Ba2 rating on Series 2011 bonds, as well as Ba3 ratings on Series 2013 and B1 rating on Series 2012 certificates of participation under review.

"The placement of the city's ratings under review reflects the uncertainty of the potential financial impact of litigation costs from the recently filed Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit and the cost of implementing the proposed DOJ consent decree," Moody's said. (bit.ly/1Ups5NT)

The DOJ earlier this month sued Ferguson to force the city to change its police department and court system after the federal government found both to be biased against minorities. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)