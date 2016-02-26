FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's puts Ferguson's ratings under review for possible downgrade
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's puts Ferguson's ratings under review for possible downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service placed Ferguson, Missouri’s general obligation Ba2 rating on certain bonds under review for a possible downgrade.

The ratings agency put the general obligation Ba2 rating on Series 2011 bonds, as well as Ba3 ratings on Series 2013 and B1 rating on Series 2012 certificates of participation under review.

"The placement of the city's ratings under review reflects the uncertainty of the potential financial impact of litigation costs from the recently filed Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit and the cost of implementing the proposed DOJ consent decree," Moody's said. (bit.ly/1Ups5NT)

The DOJ earlier this month sued Ferguson to force the city to change its police department and court system after the federal government found both to be biased against minorities. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.