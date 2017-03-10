Missouri's system for providing lawyers to
represent poor people accused of crimes is so under-funded that
defendants wait months for an attorney and plead guilty in cases
they could easily have won, a lawsuit filed Thursday said.
The suit by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and
other organizations is the latest development in the state's
long-running feud over how much to spend on legal representation
for indigent defendants that has pitted the public defender's
office against multiple governors.
"I've done everything short of setting myself on fire to
draw attention to the situation that the state has put us in,"
Michael Barrett, director at the Missouri State Public
Defender's Office and himself a defendant in the suit, said by
email.
Last year, Barrett tried to emphasize the severity of the
problem by appointing the state's then-governor, attorney Jay
Nixon, as a defense lawyer for a poor defendant.
In testimony before the state legislature in February,
Barrett said that the public defender's office would need an
additional 333 lawyers to provide even basic representation.
That would nearly double the 349 currently on the staff,
according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch newspaper.
In the lawsuit filed in state court in the state capital,
Jefferson City, the ACLU said state's indigent defense budget is
grossly inadequate, with an average of just $356 spent per case.
That ranks Missouri 49th out of 50 states in per capita indigent
defense funding.
People accused of crimes can wait months, often in jail, for
representation, the complaint said. In 97 percent of cases
public defenders are forced to devote fewer than the minimum
hours recommended by the American Bar Association, the civil
rights legal organization said.
The suit does not seek monetary damages, but is asking the
court to order changes in the state's public defender system.
Shondel Church, one of five plaintiffs in the case, pleaded
guilty in a plea deal - even though a public defender told him
he could win his case - because he would have been forced to
spend six months in jail simply waiting for an available lawyer,
the suit said.
"When the state’s public defense is short-changed, the
entire criminal justice system falters," ACLU attorney Jason
Williamson said in a statement.
The organization is seeking class action status for the
suit.
A spokesman for Governor Eric Greitens, also named in the
suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.