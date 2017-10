May 1 (Reuters) - The Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri is expected to sell $970.8 million of student loan asset-backed notes during the week of May 6, said a market source on Wednesday.

The series 2013-1 issue is a LIBOR floating rate notes deal, with a maturity date of June 25, 2032.

Morgan Stanley is the sole manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.