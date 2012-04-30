FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC: Misys sets $1.16B LBO loan
April 30, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC: Misys sets $1.16B LBO loan

Smita Madhur, Caleb Frazier

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Misys Plc is readying a $1.06 billion term loan to back its 1.3 billion pound leveraged buyout by Vista Equity Partners, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Credit Suisse leads the deal, which will be launched in London on May 3 and in New York on May 7.

The seven-year term loan will be split between a U.S. dollar-denominated piece and a euro-denominated piece, although the split has yet to be determined. Price talk has not yet been disclosed, but the loan will have 101 call protection for the first year.

A $100 million five-year revolving credit facility rounds out the loan.

Last week, Misys said its shareholders approved an offer from Vista for 3.50 pounds per share.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Misys will be combined with Turaz, a Vista portfolio company that provides trade and risk management software.

The acquisition is expected to become effective on May 15 pending court and regulatory approval.

London-based Misys provides software to the banking industry.

