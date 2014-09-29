FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PE firm Vista puts Misys on the block - FT
September 29, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

PE firm Vista puts Misys on the block - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is seeking buyers for British financial software provider Misys, and is also considering an initial public offering, the Financial Times reported.

Vista, the owner of Misys, has hired bankers to look for buyers, the newspaper said, citing sources. (on.ft.com/1nwkKi9)

Vista acquired Misys two years ago for $2 billion after merger talks with Swiss rival Temenos collapsed.

Last week, Reuters reported that Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC were among a small group of private equity firms competing to buy TIBCO Software Inc.

Vista Equity Partners and Misys could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
