FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Pub group Mitchells & Butlers says festive trading strong
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 13, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 7 months ago

Pub group Mitchells & Butlers says festive trading strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Mitchells & Butlers Plc said like-for-like sales rose 1.7 percent so far this financial year as the pub group notched up a 'particularly strong' trading over the festive period.

However, the company reiterated its warning of a slide in margins, citing increased cost pressure.

The group, whose pubs include Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, said total sales rose by 2.3 percent during the period with a like-for-like sales growth of 4.7 percent for the four weeks to Jan. 7, which includes the Christmas peak.

Mitchells & Butlers, which has been focusing on its food offerings, said like-for-like food sales grew by 2.8 percent during the 7 weeks to Jan. 7. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.