Sizzling Pubs owner Mitchells & Butlers profit falls

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British pubs and restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 13.4 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, citing weak consumer spending.

The company, whose outlets include Harvester, Sizzling Pubs and All Bar One, said pretax profit fell to 123 million pounds in the 52-weeks ended Sept. 27 from 142 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 1.97 billion pounds ($3.09 billion) . ($1 = 0.6378 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)