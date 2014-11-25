FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sizzling Pubs owner Mitchells & Butlers profit falls
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 25, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Sizzling Pubs owner Mitchells & Butlers profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British pubs and restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 13.4 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, citing weak consumer spending.

The company, whose outlets include Harvester, Sizzling Pubs and All Bar One, said pretax profit fell to 123 million pounds in the 52-weeks ended Sept. 27 from 142 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 1.97 billion pounds ($3.09 billion) . ($1 = 0.6378 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.