LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mitchells and Butlers PLC : * Like-for-like sales growth improved to 3.0% in the 9 weeks to 15 September * Little discernible impact on sales overall from the olympic and paralympic

games * Like-for-like sales growth 2.1% for the 51 weeks of the year to date * Full year margins are still expected to be slightly behind last year