LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Mitchells and Butlers PLC : * Mitchells and Butlers Plc H1 pretax profit 72 million

STG versus 42 million STG year ago * Total half year revenue of 991 million pounds, up 2 percent * Like-for-like sales growth of 0.3 percent * Net debt of 1.8 billion pounds representing 4.3 times adjusted EBITDA * Expects consumer confidence and discretionary income growth to remain subdued