Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* FY pretax profit 123 million stg versus 142 million stg year ago

* Total revenue of £1,970m, up 4.0%

* Like-For-Like sales growth of 2.4% in first eight weeks of FY 2015

* FY 2014 like-for-like sales growth of 0.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: