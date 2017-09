May 29 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* Notes recent press speculation regarding Orchid group (Orchid).

* Onfirms that it has entered into exclusive discussions regarding potential acquisition of majority of Orchid estate.

* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded.

