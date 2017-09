Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* Total sales growth for 51 weeks was 3.8%, with like-for-like sales increasing by 0.6%.

* Having seen an improvement in demand in july following world cup, trading conditions during august were difficult in pub market

* Ur like-for-like sales grew by 0.1% in nine weeks to 20 september.

* Margins remain below last year, as a result of lower levels of sales and also of spend per head,