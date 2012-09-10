UPDATE 1-Mitchells & Butlers poaches Marston's exec for CEO

* Analysts say appointment is step towards stabilising group

* M&B shares touch six-month high

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers said it had hired Alistair Darby, chief operating officer at rival Marston‘s, to be its new chief executive, in a move that lifted shares in the company to a six-month high.

Analysts said the appointment, which ends an 18-month search, was another step towards a more stable future for the heavily indebted owner of the Harvester, All Bar One and O‘Neills chains.

Shares in the group rose to a six-month high of 282 pence following the announcement. They were trading up 1 percent at 281.2 pence by 0900 GMT, while Marston’s was down 1.3 percent.

Mitchells & Butlers has suffered constant boardroom upheaval since Joe Lewis became the biggest shareholder in 2008. Since last October, the group has been run by chairman Bob Ivell, who stepped into the shoes of interim chief executive Jeremy Blood. Blood lasted just six months as the replacement for Adam Fowle.

Shareholders have said the septuagenarian Lewis, who had two bid approaches rejected by M&B in 2011, has an overbearing influence on the board, which has no independent directors.

Industry veteran Ivell will revert to a non-executive role after a short handover when Darby takes over on Oct.8, the company said on Monday.

Jeffrey Harwood at Oriel Securities said Darby would be able to build on the steps taken by Ivell to modernise the group, and he upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

“There is good scope for the new CEO to make a number of changes to make the company more attractive to shareholders, including a return to the dividend list,” he said.

Analysts at Numis said the appointment was excellent news. “We believe this appointment has full shareholder support, and this paves the way for the company to make independent non-executive director appointments,” they said.

Marston’s said that Darby would step down from its board immediately, and Peter Dalzell, managing director of Marston’s Inns and Taverns, and Stephen Oliver, managing director of Marston’s Beer and Pub Company, would report directly to chief executive Ralph Findlay.