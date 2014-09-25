UPDATE 2-UK's Mitchells & Butlers blames rainy August for scant sales growth

(Adds details, shares, comment)

By Sarah Young and Neil Maidment

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British pubs and restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers blamed a relatively rainy August and persistently weak consumer sentiment for meagre sales growth in its final quarter, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

The group said on Thursday underlying sales in the nine weeks to Sept. 20 grew just 0.1 percent, compared with the 0.7 percent growth recorded in the 42 weeks to July 19, resulting in annual underlying growth of 0.6 percent.

M&B said a tough August had followed a pick-up in trade in July following the World Cup soccer finals. Total annual sales, including new openings, rose 3.8 percent.

The company, whose outlets include Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, also said in a statement ahead of its full-year results due in November that margins remained below last year as it invests in building volumes with lower prices.

“Trading conditions during August were difficult ... as consumers remained cautious about spending and rainfall was significantly higher than last year,” it said in a statement.

Shares in the firm, whose rivals include Marston’s and Greene King, were down 5 percent at 385.2 pence at 0912 GMT, the biggest fallers in the FTSE 250 Midcap index .

M&B shares had hit a four-month high of 439p as recently as last week.

Analysts at brokerage Numis cut their forecasts and said a resumption of a dividend last paid in 2008 was still some way off.

”M&B is struggling to maximise the potential of its high-quality estate,“ the Numis analysts said. ”Although we have cut our 2015 forecast by 5 percent, we fear there is downside risk to our assumptions of 1 percent like-for-like sales growth and 30 new openings.

“As a result, we expect the resumption of dividends to be postponed until 2016.”

Numis reduced its 2014 full-year pretax profit forecast to 182 million pounds. That compares with a market consensus of 189 million, according to Reuters data, prior to Thursday’s statement.

M&B Chief Executive Alistair Darby said despite a difficult trading period he was confident in the company’s outlook following investment in estate improvements, staff training and IT.

“Despite a difficult trading period in the last quarter, the transformation of our business is well on track. Coupled with the successful integration of the Orchid estate, this gives us confidence in our future growth prospects,” he said.

M&B bought 173 new pubs from Orchid Group in June.