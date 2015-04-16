FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian pharma group Mithra considers stock market listing
April 16, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Belgian pharma group Mithra considers stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 16 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceuticals group Mithra is considering a stock market listing to tap new sources of capital, a spokesman for the group said on Thursday.

Mithra, based in Liege in the east of the country, specialises in feminine healthcare products such as contraceptive pills and devices.

It had revenues of about 19 million euros ($20.2 million) in 2013, according to the most recent company filing with the central bank.

“We are studying all options to raise capital and a stock market listing is one possibility,” a spokesman for Mithra said.

The spokesman said he could not yet say when a decision would be made.

Belgium is the home of many biotech firms and healthcare companies partly thanks to an accommodative tax treatment for foreign research staff and income on patents.

In February, regenerative therapy company Bone Therapeutics listed in Paris and Brussels, while molecular diagnosis company Biocartis Group announced its Brussels stock market debut for May.

$1 = 0.9405 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter

