FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Mithra to list on Brussels stock exchange
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 8, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Mithra to list on Brussels stock exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceuticals group Mithra, a specialist in women’s healthcare, will list on the Brussels stock exchange to fund research for new medicines, the group said on Monday.

Mithra, based in Liege in the east of the country, makes contraceptive pills and hormones to aid with the adverse effects of menopause.

Apart from a portfolio of generic drugs, Mithra is currently in the final stages of clinical trials to develop a contraceptive based on estrogen steroid hormone estetrol, which it says will have fewer side effects than existing products.

It is also set for phase II trials for a menopause drug based on the same hormone.

The group said it would announce financial and timing details of its stock market debut at a later stage.

It had revenues of about 19 million euros ($21.15 million) in 2013, according to the most recent company filing with the central bank.

Mithra has appointed ING Belgium and KBC Securities as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the deal. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.