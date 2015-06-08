Belgium's Mithra to list on Brussels stock exchange

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceuticals group Mithra, a specialist in women’s healthcare, will list on the Brussels stock exchange to fund research for new medicines, the group said on Monday.

Mithra, based in Liege in the east of the country, makes contraceptive pills and hormones to aid with the adverse effects of menopause.

Apart from a portfolio of generic drugs, Mithra is currently in the final stages of clinical trials to develop a contraceptive based on estrogen steroid hormone estetrol, which it says will have fewer side effects than existing products.

It is also set for phase II trials for a menopause drug based on the same hormone.

The group said it would announce financial and timing details of its stock market debut at a later stage.

It had revenues of about 19 million euros ($21.15 million) in 2013, according to the most recent company filing with the central bank.

Mithra has appointed ING Belgium and KBC Securities as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the deal. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)