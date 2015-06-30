FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Mithra raises 72.3 mln euros in IPO, shares fall
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 30, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Mithra raises 72.3 mln euros in IPO, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company Mithra, which focuses on women’s health, raised 72.3 million euros ($80.8 million) in an initial public offering, though its shares fell as much as 9 percent during its debut on Tuesday.

Listing at 12.00 euros, towards the upper end of the 10.50 to 12.50 euros range set initially, Mithra’s shares fell as low as 10.9 euros in an overall bearish market.

The group added it could raise as much as 83.1 million euros if an overallotment option was fully taken up, which would value the whole company at 377.4 million euros.

Mithra appointed ING Belgium and KBC Securities as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the deal.

$1 = 0.8949 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.