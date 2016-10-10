FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitie names Phil Bentley as new CEO
October 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Mitie names Phil Bentley as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Mitie named Phil Bentley as its new chief executive, announcing that incumbent Ruby McGregor-Smith would be stepping down after over nine years this December.

Bentley was formerly the chief executive of UK-based telecoms firm Cable & Wireless and before that had run British Gas, part of Centrica. He will join in November before taking the top job on December 12.

Mitie has been under pressure after it warned on profits in September, blaming the vote for Brexit for large new contracts not emerging as its clients put off new investment decisions. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Adrian Croft)

