UK's Mitie sees modest growth this year, announces 20 mln stg buyback

May 23 (Reuters) - Outsourced services provider Mitie Group Plc said it expected to see modest growth this year and set out intentions to return suplus cash investors via a 20-million-pound ($29 million) buyback over the period.

Mitie, whose healthcare offering ranges from home care for the elderly to hospital cleaning, said on Monday its order book stood at 8.5 billion pounds at the end of March 2016, compared with 9 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6890 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)