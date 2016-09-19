FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitie lowers full-year operating profit outlook citing Brexit
September 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Mitie lowers full-year operating profit outlook citing Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Outsourced services provider Mitie Group Plc lowered its full-year operating profit outlook on Monday citing a reduction in higher margin project volumes and spending by clients in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company, whose healthcare services range from home care for the elderly to hospital cleaning, said pricing and cost pressures would cause first-half operating profit to be "very significantly" lower, while revenue would be modestly lower.

Mitie said economic conditions in Britain were being impacted by lower growth rates, changes to labour legislation, public sector budget constraints and uncertainty about how Britain will negotiate its exit from the EU.

"We are finding that the recent economic uncertainty is currently driving clients to renew or extend larger contracts with existing suppliers including Mitie, a trend we have seen over the last 18 months, and to defer investment decisions," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
