Mitie sees full-year operating profit slightly below expectations
#Industrials
March 31, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Mitie sees full-year operating profit slightly below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Mitie expects its full-year operating profit to be slightly lower than forecast as a result of pricing pressures in its home care and social housing businesses, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which runs services ranging from maintenance and cleaning to baggage screening at London’s Heathrow airport, also said full-year revenues would be broadly in line with expectations due to a strong performance in its facilities management business.

It is expected to report 113.65 million pounds ($168.02 million) in pretax profits, according to the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 0.6764 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)

