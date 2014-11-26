BRIEF-Mitie acquires real estate and risk management co Source Eight

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :

* Mitie acquires Source Eight Limited

* Has acquired a majority stake in source eight limited (“Source8”), real estate, technology and risk management consultancy

* Initial consideration payable is a maximum of £2.95m, with £2.5m paid in cash on completion, and remainder payable dependent on performance targets

* Further consideration is payable in cash up to a maximum of £12.5m depending on financial performance over a five year period