June 22 UK-based asset manager Miton Group Plc appointed Kevin McFarlane and Paul Kelly to its sales team.

McFarlane, who previously worked at Schroders, will be responsible for serving clients in Scotland and Newcastle.

Kelly, who joins Miton from Bordier UK, will be responsible for the North of England.

They will both report to sales head Neil Bridge, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)