Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga eyes $366 mln IPO -IFR

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga aims to raise up to 4.7 trillion rupiah ($366.2 million) after pricing its initial public offering in a range of 14,500-18,000 rupiah, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a person close to the matter.

The company is selling 262 million shares and its bookbuilding closes next Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Mitra competes with PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk . ($1 = 12,835.00 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)