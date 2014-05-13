FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical launches offer for Taiyo Nippon
May 13, 2014

REFILE-Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical launches offer for Taiyo Nippon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp will make a tender offer for a majority stake in industrial gas provider Taiyo Nippon Sanso, according to a statement issued through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Japan’s biggest chemical company said it is seeking to increase its stake in Taiyo Nippon to 51 percent from 27 percent and is offering 1,030 yen per share, a 16 percent premium to the closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)

