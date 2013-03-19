Mitsubishi Heavy to build new plant for Boeing 777 parts-Nikkei

March 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plans to build a new factory for parts of Boeing Co’s 777 jetliner in Hiroshima by March 2014, the Nikkei reported.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which makes the 777’s aft fuselage, will invest about 8 billion yen ($84.3 million) to set up the plant next to its existing one, the Japanese daily reported.

Boeing said earlier this month it increased annual production capacity for the 777 jetliner to 100 units.

The wide-body 777 is one of the most successful jets of all time in terms of sales, and Japanese firms manufacture about 21 percent of the aircraft’s body.

Mitsubishi Heavy continues to make wings for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is currently grounded because of batteries catching fire.

Boeing said Friday the jets could be airborne within weeks using a new battery system.

Mitsubishi Heavy also plans to expand its assembly plant for Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Japan’s first commercial aircraft in half a century, the Nikkei said.