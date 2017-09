Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei: * Mitsubishi Corp To build fossil-fuel-fired power generation facilities in myanmar’s dawei special economic zone via jv with 2 thai companies-nikkei * Outlays from Mitsubishi JV with Thai cos could reach JPY1 trillion; total

output capacity of facilities will eventually reach 7 million kilowatts

-nikkei * Source text -* Further company coverage