TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A top executive at Mitsubishi Corp said on Thursday that meeting the trading firm’s net profit forecast of 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the year to March 2013 has become “extremely difficult.”

Mitsubishi posted a net profit of 98.1 billion yen in April-June, down 15.2 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada, Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)