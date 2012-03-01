Mitsubishi Elec: to expand turbine generator production

KOBE, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Thursday that it plans to lift by one-third its domestic production capacity of turbine generators to meet demand from fossil-fuel plants as nuclear power usage declines.

Mitsubishi Electric said it is boosting production capacity to 60 generators in the year ending in March after investing 11 billion yen ($136 million) to expand its Kobe plant in western Japan.

It said it plans to raise its annual production capacity to 80 generators in the future, including overseas production. ($1 = 80.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)