Mitsubishi Estate to raise $1.7 bln by selling debt
January 8, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Mitsubishi Estate to raise $1.7 bln by selling debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co, a leading Japanese property developer, said it would raise 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) by selling subordinated debt to finance redevelopment in Tokyo’s central business district.

The bonds, which consist of four different tranches, will mature in 60 years, the company said.

Mitsubishi Estate said in August it planned to build a large office and retail complex in Marunouchi business district, including Japan’s tallest building.

Over the past decade, the company has redeveloped a significant portion of the Marunouchi area, which boasts the highest office rents in Japan.

$1 = 118.4600 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

