FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Estate to sell Tokyo property to Mizuho for $1.35 bln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Mitsubishi Estate to sell Tokyo property to Mizuho for $1.35 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd, one of Japan’s largest property developers, said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 41-year-old office building in Tokyo back to Mizuho Financial Group for 159 billion yen ($1.35 billion).

Mitsubishi bought the 15 storey structure in the Otemachi business district from Mizuho in 2003 for an undisclosed sum. Mitsubishi said in a statement it would book a special profit of 36.5 billion yen from selling it.

The property will be redeveloped along with neighbouring buildings, Mitsubishi said in a separate statement.

Mizuho bought the building as a long-term investment over which it wanted the management flexibility afforded by complete ownership, a Mizuho spokeswoman said.

The transaction follows Mizuho’s purchase of a stake in an office tower in the same area earlier this year through its main banking unit.

Mizuho Bank in February bought 30 percent of Otemachi Tower for 178.2 billion yen from developer Tokyo Tatemono Co.

The bank had sold the building in 2004 to Tokyo Tatemono, which redeveloped it into a complex of office and retail space.

Otemachi neighbours Marunouchi, Japan’s most popular business district. Both areas have been under redevelopment in recent years.

$1 = 117.4100 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.