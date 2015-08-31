FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M'bishi Estate: to build new Tokyo office, retail complex for over 1 trln yen
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

M'bishi Estate: to build new Tokyo office, retail complex for over 1 trln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co said on Monday it would build a massive office and retail complex in central Tokyo for a cost of more than 1 trillion yen ($8.27 billion).

The 3.1-hectar complex, to be adjacent to Tokyo Station, will feature four towers including a 390-metre-high building that would be Japan’s tallest, the company said. The project is due to be completed by March 2028, it said.

Mitsubishi Estate has already redeveloped a significant portion of Tokyo’s Marunouchi district and turned the area into Japan’s financial hub.

$1 = 120.9600 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.