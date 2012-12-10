FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

M'bishi Heavy to build engine turbo chargers in Indiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Monday it will invest 1 billion yen ($12 million) to begin production of engine turbo chargers in the U.S. state of Indiana, eyeing growing demand for fuel-efficient cars in North America.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it plans to begin mass production at the plant in 2014 with an initial annual production capacity of 600,000 turbo chargers, and will raise that to 1.2 million. Turbo chargers are commonly used in small petrol engines to increase fuel efficiency.

