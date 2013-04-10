FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Will continue to halt shipments of Outlander hybrids-M'bishi Motors
April 10, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Will continue to halt shipments of Outlander hybrids-M'bishi Motors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday that it would continue to halt shipments of its Outlander plug-in hybrids until it finds the cause of overheating lithium-ion batteries in one of the vehicles.

As the battery technology faces scrutiny following problems with Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, the automaker said last month that a lithium-ion battery on a Outlander plug-in hybrid overheated.

Batteries on the Outlander plug-in hybrid are supplied by a joint venture called Lithium Energy Japan, owned by Japan’s GS Yuasa Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Motors.

GS Yuasa is also the battery maker for Boeing’s Dreamliner.

